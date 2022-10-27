Raghav Chadha writes to EAM, seeks return of Punjabis stranded in Abu Dhabi

In his letter to the Union Minister, Raghav Chadha sought to bring to his notice that an estimated 100 Punjabi immigrant workers were stranded in Abu Dhabi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 27th October 2022 8:30 pm IST
Chandigarh: AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention for the expeditious return of 100 Punjabi immigrant workers stranded in Abu Dhabi.

He wrote that these workers were working at a private firm there.

“However, the firm has reportedly terminated their contracts and is unwilling to return their passports. As a result, they have been rendered unable to return to India despite making applications online and while their families are willing to arrange for their tickets,” said the Rajya Sabha MP in his missive.

“Therefore…As a Member of Parliament from the state of Punjab, I request your immediate intervention in the matter and issuance of directions to the Indian Consulate in Dubai to establish contact with the stranded individuals in order to arrange for their expeditious return to India,” said the Aam Aadmi Party leader.

