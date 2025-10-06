Raghav Juyal’s villain role in Nani’s The Paradise creates buzz

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor, dancer, and choreographer Raghav Juyal, widely known as the “King of Slow Motion,” is now taking a major leap in his career. After impressing audiences in Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Bads of Bollywood, Raghav is all set to make his South Indian cinema debut with The Paradise, starring Telugu superstar Nani. The upcoming action drama, directed by Dasara fame Srikanth Odela, is slated for a grand theatrical release on March 26, 2026.

Entering Tollywood With ‘The Paradise’

In The Paradise, Raghav Juyal steps into Telugu cinema as the main antagonist opposite Nani. Speaking about the project, he said, “Anyone who has seen Srikanth Odela’s Dasara knows his vision is extraordinary. What he’s doing with The Paradise is thrilling. Wait for my look, you’ll love it.”

Raghav also shared his admiration for his co-star Nani, calling it “a treat to work with the Natural Star.” Interestingly, The Paradise is being made not only in Telugu but also in Spanish and English, making it a pan-world film.

To prepare for his role, Raghav has been learning Telugu to dub for himself, showcasing his commitment to authenticity. He briefly paused filming to promote his Netflix project but will soon resume shooting in Hyderabad.

Netflix Fame and Growing Popularity

Raghav’s recent success came with Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Bads of Bollywood, streaming on Netflix. His performance was widely appreciated for its depth and energy, marking his rise as a versatile actor capable of handling diverse roles.

Journey From Dance Floors to Films

Born in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Raghav rose to fame through Dance India Dance 3, where his slow-motion walk and unique style captivated viewers. Without any formal training, he became one of India’s most recognized dancers, later expanding his talents to choreography, television hosting, and acting.