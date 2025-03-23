Ragpicker killed in explosion in Kushaiguda  

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old ragpicker died in an explosion at Kushaiguda in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, March 22.

A 37-year-old ragpicker died in an explosion at Kushaiguda in Hyderabad on Saturday evening. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, where Nagaraju (in a blue shirt) is seen rummaging through garbage. Suddenly an explosion occurs throwing Nagaraju several feet away. He died on… pic.twitter.com/3BOy7vDB3t — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 23, 2025

The victim has been identified as S Nagaraju. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, where Nagaraju (in a blue shirt) is seen searching through the garbage.

Also Read Ragpicker sentenced to 25 years of prison for raping minor in 2023

Suddenly an explosion occurs throwing Nagaraju several feet away. He died on the spot. Passersby are also shaken by it and try to figure out what happened.

On information, police rushed to the spot and conducted investigations. Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion was caused by a can of expired paint. A forensic team collected samples from the spot and sent them for analysis.

A case has been booked.