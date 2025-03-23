Ragpicker killed in explosion in Kushaiguda  

The incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the victim (in a blue shirt) is seen searching the garbage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2025 3:18 pm IST
Ragpicker killed in explosion in Kushaiguda
Ragpicker killed in explosion in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old ragpicker died in an explosion at Kushaiguda in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, March 22.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The victim has been identified as S Nagaraju. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, where Nagaraju (in a blue shirt) is seen searching through the garbage.

Also Read
Ragpicker sentenced to 25 years of prison for raping minor in 2023

Suddenly an explosion occurs throwing Nagaraju several feet away. He died on the spot. Passersby are also shaken by it and try to figure out what happened.

MS Creative School

On information, police rushed to the spot and conducted investigations. Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion was caused by a can of expired paint. A forensic team collected samples from the spot and sent them for analysis.

A case has been booked.

 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd March 2025 3:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button