Ragpicker killed in explosion in Kushaiguda  

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old ragpicker died in an explosion at Kushaiguda in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, March 22.
The victim has been identified as S Nagaraju. The incident was caught on CCTV camera, where Nagaraju (in a blue shirt) is seen searching through the garbage.
Suddenly an explosion occurs throwing Nagaraju several feet away. He died on the spot. Passersby are also shaken by it and try to figure out what happened.
On information, police rushed to the spot and conducted investigations. Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion was caused by a can of expired paint. A forensic team collected samples from the spot and sent them for analysis.
A case has been booked.