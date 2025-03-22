Ragpicker sentenced to 25 years of prison for raping minor in 2023

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old ragpicker was sentenced by a Nampally court to 25 years of prison for the rape and brutal assault of a six-year-old girl at Nallakunta in 2023.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused – Rajanala Ramesh – who resided near the Kachiguda railway station where the victim and her family also stayed. The court also awarded Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the minor.

According to local reports, the minor’s family hailed from Andhra Pradesh and migrated to Hyderabad. The girl’s mother separated from her husband and was living in Kachiguda railway station with her children.

The accused Rajanala Ramesh also stayed in the station and worked as a ragpicker. In June 2023, Ramesh lured the six-year-old under the pretext of buying her breakfast and took her to Nallakunta where he tried to rape her.

Also Read Hyderabad: Labourer gets 20 yrs for raping minor

When the child raised an alarm, Ramesh assaulted her with liquor bottles, kicking her stomach and hitting her face with a stone. However, upon hearing the child’s screams, locals rushed to the spot to save the minor. Ramesh had fled the scene by then.

Based on CCTV footage the Nalakuntla police registered a case and filed a chargesheet against the rag picker. The court took up the trial a year ago and pronounced the verdict on Friday.