Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam’s fees to perform at wedding

Mumbai: The craze around Pakistan’s biggest music stars continues to soar, with die-hard fans often dreaming of having their favourite singers perform live at special occasions such as weddings and reception parties. It comes as no surprise that many are willing to go to great lengths and spend massive amounts to make that dream a reality.

Among the most sought-after names are legendary singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam. Both artists are known for their powerful live performances and have delivered numerous chart-topping songs for Indian films, which have significantly added to their popularity across borders.

The duo has also performed at several high-profile weddings, including events hosted by the Ambani family, and are frequently seen performing for wealthy Indian families who choose international destinations like Dubai for their celebrations.

Their performance fees often make headlines, reflecting their ever-growing global demand. But do you know how much they charge per performance?

Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s fees

Recently, a Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif revealed the approximate charges of the two singers for wedding performances in Pakistan. According to him, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan charges around Rs 1.25 crore for a wedding performance, with the fee increasing for performances in other cities and doubling for international events.

Speaking about Atif Aslam, Hanif claimed that the singer earlier avoided wedding performances, but about seven years ago, Malik Riaz offered him Rs 1.5 crore to perform at his grandson’s wedding, an amount Atif allegedly quoted expecting a refusal. However, the offer was accepted, and since then, Atif Aslam is said to charge around Rs 2 to 2.5 crore per performance.

Their journey in Bollywood

Beyond private events, both singers have left an indelible mark on Bollywood with their soulful voices and timeless hits. Atif Aslam became the voice of modern romance in Hindi cinema with songs like Woh Lamhe, Pehli Nazar Mein, Tu Jaane Na and Dil Diyan Gallan, while Rahat Fateh Ali Khan brought a strong Sufi and classical touch through tracks such as Jiya Dhadak Dhadak Jaye, Teri Ore, Tum Jo Aaye, O Re Piya and Jag Ghoomeya.