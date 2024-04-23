Raheel Aamir case: Telangana HC to decide on arrest stay today

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court is set to make a decision on Tuesday regarding the arrest of Mohammed Raheel Aamir, who is involved in a car accident case from March 2022 in Jubilee Hills that resulted in the death of a toddler.

Mohammed Raheel Aamir is the son of former BRS MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir.

The case proceedings concluded on Monday with Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy. Raheel’s lawyer, Vedula Venkata Ramana, argued that the police only intend to arrest Raheel and requested the court to maintain the stay on his arrest.

On the other hand, the counsel for the State Home Department, Mahesh Raje, argued that the existing restraint order is hindering the police investigation despite a trial court’s approval to proceed.

During the hearing, Justice Reddy questioned the applicability of IPC 304 Part II, a charge for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, considering the accused was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident.

The court’s upcoming decision will address whether the stay on Raheel’s arrest will be lifted, allowing the police to take further action in the investigation.