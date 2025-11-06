Rahman or Rajamouli? Truth behind Ramoji Film City viral video

Hyderabad: Social media has been buzzing with reports about the upcoming SSMB 29 event with a video claiming that a massive 100-foot LED screen was being set up for SS Rajamouli’s grand Globetrotter Glimpse launch.

However, it has now been clarified that the news is completely untrue.

The giant LED screen in question is actually being installed for A.R. Rahman’s musical concert, which is scheduled to take place on November 8 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. For the unversed, the Oscar-winning composer is gearing up for a spectacular night of music, promising an unforgettable live experience for fans.

The news about the 100-foot LED screen for #SSMB29 is absolutely untrue.



It is for the A.R. Rahman musical concert at RFC on November 8th.



No work has started yet regarding the #SSMB29 event." — Filmy Bowl (@FilmyBowl) November 6, 2025

As for SSMB 29, all eyes remain on the November 15 event, the much-awaited Globetrotter Glimpse launch of SS Rajamouli’s ambitious project starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The event, also to be held at Ramoji Film City, will begin at 5 PM and be streamed live on JioHotstar.

Rumours are also rife that Rajamouli is spending a staggering amount on the launch event.

With A.R. Rahman’s concert setting the stage this weekend and Rajamouli’s event following soon after, Ramoji Film City is clearly the place to be this November!