Rahul accepts debate invitation on LS polls, expects PM to participate

New Delhi: It will be a positive initiative for the major political parties to present their vision from a common platform, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, May 11, as he welcomed the invitation of two former judges and an eminent citizen for a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate.

The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah, and N Ram, who had written to him and the prime minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.

स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए प्रमुख दलों का एक मंच से अपना विज़न देश के समक्ष रखना एक सकारात्मक पहल होगी।



कांग्रेस इस पहल का स्वागत करती है और चर्चा का निमंत्रण स्वीकार करती है।



देश प्रधानमंत्री जी से भी इस संवाद में हिस्सा लेने की अपेक्षा करता है।

“Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a discussion,” Gandhi said.