Rahul accepts debate invitation on LS polls, expects PM to participate

In a post on X, Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate

Rahul Gandhi
Lucknow: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 'Rashtriya Samvidhan Sammelan', in Lucknow, Friday, May 10, 2024. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI05_10_2024_000236B)

New Delhi: It will be a positive initiative for the major political parties to present their vision from a common platform, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday, May 11, as he welcomed the invitation of two former judges and an eminent citizen for a public debate on the Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Gandhi also said the nation expects Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate in the debate.

The Congress leader shared on X his reply to Justice (Retd) Madan B Lokur, Justice (Retd) Ajit P Shah, and N Ram, who had written to him and the prime minister earlier this week, inviting them to a platform for a debate on the key election issues.

“Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for a discussion,” Gandhi said.

