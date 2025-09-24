Rahul arrives in Patna to attend Congress Working Committee meeting

Patna: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bihar’s Patna to attend the CWC meeting here on Wednesday.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting will be held at Sadaqat Ashram, the party’s state unit headquarters in Patna.

Gandhi landed at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna in the morning, where he was received by Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar and other senior party leaders.

The CWC meeting assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls in the state this year.

Kumar had told reporters on Tuesday that state, national and international-level issues, including ‘vote theft’ and imposition of tariffs by the Donald Trump administration in the US, were likely to feature in the CWC meeting.