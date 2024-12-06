Rahul assures citizens’ delegation to take up air pollution issue in Parliament

New Delhi: A delegation comprising concerned citizens and experts met Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the worsening air pollution crisis and outlined practical steps to tackle this “public health emergency”.

During the meeting in the Parliament House premises, the former Congress chief assured them that he would raise the issue in Parliament and advocate for immediate action on their demands.

The delegation, including renowned medical expert Doctor Sanjeev Bagai, environmentalists Jai Dhar Gupta and Vimlendu Jha, and Bhavreen Khandari from Warrior Moms, met Gandhi to address the worsening air pollution crisis, the Congress said.

Also Read Rahul Gandhi to visit Sambhal on Wednesday

They presented a petition demanding urgent action and outlined practical steps to tackle this public health emergency. The delegation emphasised the urgency of the situation, calling air pollution a severe threat to public health and well-being, it said.

They proposed actionable solutions to mitigate the crisis.

Asserting that air pollution in North India is a “national emergency”, Gandhi, ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament, had urged fellow MPs to come together in the session and discuss how the nation could end this crisis once and for all.

He said the air pollution crisis needs a collective national response, not political blame games.

Gandhi had shared a video on X in which he discussed the air pollution issue with environmentalist Vimlendu Jha at the India Gate here.

In his post along with the video, the Congress leader had said air pollution in north India is a national emergency — a public health crisis that is stealing our children’s future and suffocating the elderly — and an environmental and economic disaster that is ruining countless lives.