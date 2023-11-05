Rahul, Baghel must provide answers in Mahadev betting app case: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel must provide answers to the people over the corruption allegations that surfaced in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday claimed that Bhupesh Baghel was paid Rs 508 crore by the promoters of Mahadev Online Book promoters.

Also Read Mahadev betting app case gets political ahead of Chhattisgarh polls

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Sudhanshu Tiwari questioned: “Why a case of foreign money is always linked with the Congress party?”

He further asked the Congress to come clear on the reports of money transactions to Gulf countries.

Saying that “corruption has many fathers but the money is orphan”, Tiwari attacked the Congress on charges by the Enforcement Directorate against CM Baghel in the betting app case.

“You must have seen the reports of claims by a person sitting in Dubai, that he is owner of the betting app. No one can match Congress in creating new milestones when it comes to corruption. They are breaking their own records… they have defated their own records” Tiwari remarked.

The facts that have emerged around how money was circulated by the betting raise many questions which the Congress must answer, he said, adding “they seem to be even leaving behind the thugs like Natwarlal and Charles Shobraj”.

He further said Rahul Gandhi and CM Bhagel should respond to claims made by Shubham Soni alleging fund transactions via the betting app.

It has been alleged that Mahadev app promoters paid Rs 508 crore to Baghel.

As per the confession of an individual, the money was sent to CM Baghel for spending in the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections.

The BJP has questioned Baghel and Congress over the allegations and sought responses to the same. Chattisgarh is set to go into assembly elections this month.