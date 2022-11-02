Rahul did not visit Bhagyalakshmi temple to appease Muslim voters: BJP

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s official spokesperson of Telangana N V Subhash attacked Congress for spreading rumours and diving people in the name of caste and religion.

According to a press release here on Wednesday, Subhash said that his party strongly condemns the comments made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge who accused him of “spreading lies every day” that could ”destroy the country” in the long term.

“The whole world has been appreciating Modi’s patriotism and his efforts to make India a global leader. It is the culture and ethics of the BJP to put forth truth before the people of the country even if it is a bold decision,” he said.

Attacking Kharge as “old wine in a new bottle”, he said that the latter is working to ‘fulfil the desires of the Gandhi family.’ He also questioned Kharge if he was free to make his own decisions.

On the comment of a possible hotline between chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and PM Modi, Subhash said that the BJP never hide anything from the people. “The party takes decisions only after debates and discussions with the people,” he said.

Subhash also pointed out that Congressman Rahul Gandhi did not visit the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar because he wanted to appease the Muslim voters.

Further, both Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge did not visit or pay tributes to the Telangana Martyrs memorial at Gun park, Subhash said.

“Both of them addressed the gathering at Indira Gandhi Statue at Necklace Road but never paid any tributes to the Late P V Narasimha Rao. This shows the disrespect towards their own leaders and to people who have worked for the Telangana statehood,” Subhash said.