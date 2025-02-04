Rahul Dravid’s car hit by goods-laden auto in Bengaluru, video goes viral

Bengaluru: An incident of a goods-laden auto colliding with the former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid’s SUV was reported from Bengaluru on Tuesday. A viral 11-second video shows Dravid arguing with the auto driver after the collision.

The accident took place on Tuesday evening on Cunningham Road, a busy area in Bengaluru. Sources state that Dravid was travelling from Indian Express Junction towards High Grounds when the incident occurred. The auto driver allegedly rammed into his car from behind while it was stuck in traffic.

The video shows Dravid stepping out of his car, inspecting the damage, and questioning the auto driver. The driver is seen explaining that the accident happened due to the sudden movement of a Fortuner car ahead of him.

Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid's car & a commercial goods vehicle were involved in a minor accident on Cunningham road in #Bengaluru. And unlike the #cred ad, #RahulDravid & the goods vehicle driver engaged in a civilized argument & left the place later. No complaint so far

Dravid, visibly upset, asks the auto driver in Kannada language why he failed to apply brakes in time. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of High Grounds Traffic Police Station, but no official complaint has been registered yet.

Sources further stated that Dravid took down the auto driver’s contact number before leaving the scene. More details regarding the incident are yet to emerge.

It remains unclear whether the accident was due to Dravid’s driving or the auto driver’s fault.

Rahul Dravid had earlier lodged a complaint against a Bengaluru-based firm for allegedly cheating him of Rs 4 crore in March 2018. Though there were reports of many sportspersons and other celebrities being duped by the company, Dravid was the first to lodge a complaint.

Dravid, in his complaint, alleged that he had invested Rs 20 crore in the company in 2014 on assurance of getting higher returns, but was yet to get back Rs 4 crore to match his principal investment, police said.

Dravid has got Rs 16 crore, but he is yet to receive the remaining Rs 4 crore. The cricketer had submitted documents in this regard, police said. A case was registered against the company and the five persons.