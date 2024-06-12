Rahul Gandhi arrives in Kerala to thank people of Wayanad

The Congress has also planned a road show for Rahul Gandhi where he will be joined by the state leaders.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th June 2024 11:57 am IST

Kozhikode: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday arrived at the Calicut Airport in Kerala and will travel to his constituency in Wayanad, where he will address a public meeting to thank the people for his Lok Sabha win.

The Congress MP has scheduled two programmes in his constituency, the first at Edavanna in Malappuram district and the second at Kalpetta in Wayanad district.

Also Read
Independent MP from Ladakh Mohmad Haneefa meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

The Congress has also planned a road show for Rahul Gandhi where he will be joined by the state leaders.

MS Education Academy

Rahul Gandhi has won, the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala. He will vacate one of the two seats as per the legal requirements.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 12th June 2024 11:57 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button