Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend CEC meeting for Telangana polls

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived at AICC (All India Congress Committee) headquarters to attend the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

The Congress Central Election Committee met today to discuss poll preparations for the Telangana assembly elections.



Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and the BJP in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party held a CEC meeting in view of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls at the AICC (All India Congress Committee) headquarters in Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and other party leaders attended the meeting on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while BJP got 109 seats with a vote share of 41.6 per cent.

The last state assembly polls saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

(This story is edited by Siasat newsdesk)