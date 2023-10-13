Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend CEC meeting for Telangana polls

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 6:28 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi arrives to attend CEC meeting for Telangana polls
New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others leaders during the Congress Central Election Committee on Mizoram, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday arrived at AICC (All India Congress Committee) headquarters to attend the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Congress and the BJP in the upcoming assembly election.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Ponnala Lakshmaiah resigns from Cong, blames Revanth

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the Congress party held a CEC meeting in view of the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls at the AICC (All India Congress Committee) headquarters in Delhi.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and other party leaders attended the meeting on the occasion.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo assembly polls on November 17. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress won 114 seats with a vote share of 41.5 per cent while BJP got 109 seats with a vote share of 41.6 per cent.

The last state assembly polls saw the Congress coming to power, with veteran leader Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister.

(This story is edited by Siasat newsdesk)

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th October 2023 6:28 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Asian News International

Asian News International

Asian News International. Multi-media news agency, content for information platforms: TV, Internet, broadband, newspapers, mobiles.
Back to top button