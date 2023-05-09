Rahul Gandhi attends Congress’s training camp in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended a training camp of the party at Mount Abu in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district on Tuesday.

It is his first visit to the state after the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and also comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in the district.

During the visit to the camp, the Congress leader interacted with delegates taking part in the training, party sources said, adding that he left after spending a few hours there.

The ‘Sarvodaya Sangam camp’ is organised by the AICC’s training department. Delegates from different parts of the country take part in the camp in which training about the party’s ideology and programmes is given.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party unit president Govind Singh Dotasra received Gandhi at Dabok Airport in Udaipur.