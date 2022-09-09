Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth II

New Delhi: Paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday evening, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Queen had a long and glorious reign.

“My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 8, 2022

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that an era in history has ended today. “An era in history has ended today. It had to happen one day but it is still hard to escape a sense of disbelief. RIP Queen Elizabeth,” the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said in a tweet.