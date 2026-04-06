Rahul Gandhi dual citizenship plea: HC to hear next hearing on April 15

Lucknow: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday heard at length a petition related to the alleged dual citizenship controversy involving Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and fixed April 15 as the next date of hearing.

The hearing was conducted in the court’s chamber after the central government submitted that the issue was sensitive.

A bench of Justice Subhash Vidyarthi was hearing a petition filed by S Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker from Karnataka.

The petitioner has challenged the January 28, 2026, order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which had rejected his plea seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi, stating that it was not competent to decide the issue of citizenship.

Shishir has sought directions for registration of an FIR and a detailed probe, levelling allegations against Gandhi under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.

During earlier hearings, the high court had asked the Centre about action taken on a complaint alleging Gandhi’s British citizenship. It had also called for records from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) which were produced and examined.

The complaint was initially filed before the special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli. However, on the petitioner’s plea, the high court transferred the case to Lucknow on December 17, 2025.

Further proceedings are underway.