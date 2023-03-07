Rahul Gandhi during interation at UK Parliament

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2023 8:34 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi during interation at UK Parliament
London: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UKs Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
London: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with UKs Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
London: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the interaction with UKs Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)
London: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with UKs Members of Parliament, academics, journalists, community leaders and leaders of the Indian Overseas Congress at the Grand Committee Room, UK Parliament, in London, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th March 2023 8:34 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button