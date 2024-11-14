Rahul Gandhi enjoys sugarcane juice at bus stand after poll rally

Gandhi addressed a rally in this central Maha city ahead of the Nov 20 state assembly elections.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 14th November 2024 9:30 pm IST
Nanded: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday had a glass of sugarcane juice at a street-side outlet and interacted with local women after a campaign rally here.

Gandhi addressed a rally in this central Maharashtra city ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.

Afterwards, before going to the airport, his convoy headed to the Central Bus Stand.

He spoke to some women there about the welfare schemes started by the Mahayuti government in the state, and what the Opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance would do for them if elected to power.

He also treated himself and his security personnel to fresh sugarcane juice.

Sugarcane juice outlets are a quintessential feature at bus stands across Maharashtra.

The Congress leader paid Rs 200 for ten glasses of sugarcane juice, onlookers said.

