Rahul Gandhi helps to shift accident victim to hospital in Kerala

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 3rd July 2022 12:01 pm IST
Telangana: Rahul rules out alliance with TRS, flays KCR
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Nilambur: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit in his Lok Sabha constituency, on Saturday played good Samaritan here helping an accident victim to be moved to the hospital by arranging an ambulance.

Gandhi, who was on his way back to the hotel where he was staying after attending a series of party programmes, came across an accident in which a motorbike hit a man.

Acting swiftly, he came out of his vehicle and arranged the ambulance in the motorcade to take the man to the hospital after giving him first aid, party sources said.

MS Education Academy

In the video, which later went viral on social media platforms, the Congress leader could be seen standing amidst the local crowd and helping to bring the wheeled stretcher from the ambulance and shifting the man to the vehicle.

The man, who met with the accident, was later identified as one Aboobacker and he is recovering at a nearby local hospital, sources added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button