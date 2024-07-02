Rahul Gandhi invites PM Modi for discussion on NEET paper leak

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi urged the former to facilitate a debate on the ongoing NEET fiasco which has gripped the nation’s youth in fear.

“Our aim is to engage constructively in the interest of 24 lakh NEET aspirants who deserve answers. I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate,” Rahul wrote on X.

I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate. pic.twitter.com/PXqV8LnYVO — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 2, 2024

Rahul appealed to PM Modi to start a discussion on the paper leak allegations and other irregularities over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate.

“For many, the paper leak is a betrayal of a lifetime dream. The NEET examinations deserves immediate attention because it has exposed the deep rot in our higher educations system. The past seven years has seen over 70 paper leaks, affecting over 2 crore students,” Rahul’s letter read.

There has been not a single debate in the Parliament regarding the NEET-UG debacle even after the Opposition demanded on June 28.

Rahul mentioned that the shunting of the director of the National Testing Agency (NTA) was a way to cover things up under the rug.