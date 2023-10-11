‘Rahul Gandhi is living in illusion’ BRS MLC K Kavitha

Nizamabad: Taking on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his claim that they are coming to power in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday said that Rahul Gandhi is living in an “illusion”.

“Rahul Gandhi is living in an illusion. He also claimed in a press meeting yesterday that they are coming to power in Telangana. People will only bless you and make sure you come into power only when you work for them,” Kavitha said.

Lauding the Telangana government, BRS MLC said that the state government has worked for every section of society.

“Telangana government has worked for every section of society. Congress was in power for 60 years but did not even consider creating a Backward Class Welfare Ministry at the central level. That has been our consistent demand for the last 10 years,” she added.

She further said that Congress did not bother about having a Backward Class census.

“Now, all of a sudden they remember that it has to be done. BRS has taken up both of these 10 years back…Congress has no right to talk about the Backward Class of this country, they can never come to power in Telangana because they have never worked for anybody.

I really hope that Rahul Gandhi will come out of this illusion and stop talking about Backward Class as a token measure,” she said.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Congress is going to come in all five states including Telangana.

“In Chhattisgarh, we have our government and it is coming back as also in Rajasthan. but BJP’s government in Madhya Pradesh is going. In Telangana too their (BRS) government is going and ours is coming. Seriously speaking, the atmosphere is very positive,” Rahul Gandhi in a press conference.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent