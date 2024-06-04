Rahul Gandhi leading in Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency

Rae Bareli went to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20. Three major contestants – Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh and BSP’s Thakur Pratap Yadav contested. The voter turnout on May 20 was 57.85%.

Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli has five assembly segments – Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Sareni and Unchahar. In 2019, Bareli population consisted of 9.59 lakhs of which nearly 30% belonged to Scheduled Castes, 12% Muslims, 11% Brahmins, 11% Rajputs, and 9% Yadavs.

Considered one of the most important constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, Rae Bareli has been the bastion of the Gandhi family since 1967. Feroz Gandhi, former Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s husband held the position in 1952, 1957 while Indira Gandhi smelled victory in 1967 and 1971. Presently, the seat is held by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, winning five times – 2004, 2006, 2009, 2014, and 2019.

This time, she refrained from entering the electoral race and cast her son and leader Rahul Gandhi as a candidate. Rahul is already a sitting MP from Wayanad. This is the first time he will be fighting for the prestigious seat.

2019

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was again victorious by winning a vote share of 55.80% (5,33,687 votes), defeating BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh who secured a vote share of 38.36% (367,740 votes). The senior Congress leader won by a margin of 1,67,848 votes.

Candidate Party Vote share (%) Sonia Gandhi Congress 55.80% (5,33,687 votes) Dinesh Pratap Singh BJP 38.36% (367,740 votes)

2014

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the elections by a vote share of 63.80% (5,26,434 votes). The runner-up BJP’s Ajay Agarwal got 21.05% vote share (1,73,721 votes) followed by Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Pravesh Singh with 7.71% (63,633 votes). Gandhi won with a majority of 3,52,715 votes.

Candidate Party Vote share (%) Sonia Gandhi Congress 66.80% (5,26,434 votes) Ajay Agarwal BJP 21.05% (1,73,721votes) Pravesh Singh BSP 7.71% (63,633 votes)



