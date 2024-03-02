Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to enter MP today

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ is scheduled to enter Madhya Pradesh through Morena district on Saturday.

After a pause of five days, the yatra will resume at 2 pm from Dholpur in Rajasthan on Saturday and enter the state at around 3 pm.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh told ANI, “After resting for five days (from February 26 to March 1), we are resuming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today at 2 pm from Dholpur, Rajasthan. We will enter Morena, Madhya Pradesh at around 3 pm today and we will stay in the state till March 6. On March 5, Rahul Gandhi will have a darshan at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. On March 7, we will enter Gujarat. People are supporting us during the yatra.”

Congress leader Ramesh also said that Rahul Gandhi would address a public meeting in Banswara (town located in southern Rajasthan) on March 7 and after that, the Yatra would enter Gujarat and stay till March 9.

Earlier on Friday, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Morena to take stock of preparations for the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ before its entering the state.

The Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, after the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner.

The Lok Sabha polls are slated to be held in April-May this year.