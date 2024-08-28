Rahul Gandhi likely to shorten his visit to United States

New Delhi: In view of the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly polls, Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has shortened his duration of USA visit to 5-7 days, said sources.

As per the sources, Rahul Gandhi’s US visit, which is scheduled in September, was about to last around 10-12 days but it has been shortened to 5-7 days. As per the changes, many of his programs have been cancelled.

This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first visit ever since he became leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha. The sources added that LoP Rahul Gandhi will address the Indian diaspora in Texas.

The sources also said that amid Gandhi’s planned visit, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kickstart the campaigning for the party in the second week of September.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can address 5 to 7 road shows and more than 15 election rallies in both the states, out of which more than a dozen rallies are scheduled in Haryana.

In the midst of the assembly elections, Congress has tied up with the National Conference for the Jammu and Kashmir polls, while in Haryana, it has decided to contest the elections alone, dismissing all speculations of tying up with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4.

Voting will be held for 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Election Commission, the Union Territory has 88.06 lakh electors.

The Haryana Assembly, consisting of 90 members, is scheduled for elections on October 1, with the results expected to be announced on October 4.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, JJP got only 0.87 per cent of the vote share, with none of its candidates winning any seat in the state.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP, with 40 seats in the 90-member assembly, formed a coalition government with the JJP, which had won 10 seats, while the Congress secured 31 seats. Earlier this year, the BJP-JJP alliance was dissolved.

In 2024, Haryana is likely to witness a four-way contest between the BJP, Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and AAP.