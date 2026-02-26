Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to visit Hyderabad on March 2.

As per the tentative schedule, he will arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA). He will then travel to Vikarabad to attend a training camp for newly appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

The DCC presidents from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are currently participating in a 10-day training programme. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address them during the valedictory session.

During the visit, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to discuss key political matters with him.

The matters include the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Telangana, finalisation of candidates, and development initiatives planned ahead of Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

Another visit by Rahul Gandhi later in March is also expected. During the visit, he may attend a proposed public meeting in Mulugu as part of a nationwide protest call by the All India Congress Committee.

Panchayat Raj Minister D Anasuya Seethakka represents the Mulugu Assembly constituency. He has been appointed as a core member of the MNREGA Bachao Sangram committee.