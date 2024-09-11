Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar in US, ‘anti-India voice’ remarks BJP

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a tour of the United States, on Wednesday, September 11 met Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

This meeting has drawn criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has condemned the recent meeting terming her a ‘Pakistan sponsored anti-India voice’.

BJP national information & technology chief Amit Malviya in a post X remarked that even Pakistani leaders would hesitate to align with extreme elements and accused Congress of allegedly acting against India’s interests.

“India’s Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi meets Ilhan Omar in the USA, a Pakistan-sponsored anti-India voice, a radical Islamist, and an advocate of independent Kashmir. Even Pakistani leaders would be more circumspect about being seen with such rabid elements. Congress is now openly working against India,” Amit Malviya.

Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari stated, “Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with pro-Pakistan Ilhan Omar in the United States has made it clear that he endorses Pakistan apologists and anti-India elements. The Congress Party chooses to compromise with India’s national security.”

During his three-day visit to the United States, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged with the Indian community, students, and US lawmakers. His trip began with meetings at the Rayburn House Office Building, hosted by Congressman Bradley James Sherman. Among the attendees were US Congress members Jonathan Jackson, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Barbara Lee, Shri Thanedar, Jesus G “Chuy” Garcia, Ilhan Omar, Hank Johnson, and Jan Schakowsky.

Who is Ilhan Omar?

Ilhan Omar is a Democratic Congresswoman from Minnesota who became the first Somali-American to serve in Congress. She is the first woman of colour to represent Minnesota from 2017 to 2019.

Known for her anti-India stance, she faced heavy criticism for her visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 2022.

In June 2022, Omar introduced a resolution in the US House condemning India’s alleged human rights violations against religious and marginalised communities.