Rahul Gandhi meets tribals in MP after 32 die of diseases

Balaghat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, October 1, met the families of tribal children who have died of suspected infectious diseases in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district in the last few months and said he was pained at the loss of precious lives and accused the BJP government of not discharging its duty.

He alleged that the tragedy was a result of the government’s failure to effectively tackle diseases and malnutrition in the tribal-dominated district.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha insisted adivasis are the original inhabitants and first owners of the country, but bemoaned they have been left in the lurch in the heart of the country.

Tribal have been left to fend for themselves and there was no government, either central or state, here (in tribal belt), he maintained.

Gandhi travelled by road from Gondia in neighbouring Maharashtra to places in Birsa development block in Balaghat, where he spent about an hour meeting Baiga tribal families, including those who have lost their children, and patiently listening to their grievances.

More than 1,200 people from neighbouring villages gathered to meet Gandhi during his visit, according to local Congress leaders.

Before reaching Jagla village, the Congress MP visited a government primary school in Mate village, interacted with children and enquired about mid-day meal being served to them.

At Jagla, Gandhi told reporters that children in the tribal areas had died due to diseases and malnutrition and alleged that the BJP government had failed to provide adequate healthcare, education and employment support to people.

#WATCH | Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "This is a complete government failure in Madhya Pradesh. Wherever you go, you see it; it is a total, 100% government failure. I will raise this issue in the Lok Sabha. I will raise in the Lok… https://t.co/pW2cLi01vO pic.twitter.com/6QfIUQwtgo — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2026

The Lok Sabha MP from Raebareli said the issue would be raised in Parliament.

Gandhi alleged the families of children who have died had not received full compensation from the government with many still awaiting financial assistance.

He demanded that the government ensure healthcare and education facilities in the tribal belt, restart work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (now called Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin) and implement the Forest Rights Act to provide land rights to eligible tribal families.

“We consider them adivasis, not vanvasis (forest dwellers). They are the original inhabitants and first owners of this country,” Gandhi insisted.

He said the Congress would ensure support for tribal communities in education, healthcare and employment if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due in late 2028.

At Jagla, Gandhi met relatives of the deceased children and sought to understand the circumstances in which they fell ill and died.

Also Read Rahul to meet families of children who died from diseases in MP

Tribal children deaths in Madhya Pradesh

At least 32 tribal children have died in the district over the past few months, with malaria, measles, malnutrition and other health complications reported among the factors involved.

The deaths, mainly involving children from remote Baiga-dominated villages in Birsa and Baihar development blocks, have raised questions over healthcare access to people and the government’s response.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought the state government’s response to a petition concerning the deaths of children.

On September 13, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke met the families of the deceased kids. During the visit, he was heckled by a group of people appearing to be social media influencers, viral videos had shown.

Gandhi’s visit comes amid a political war of words between the Opposition Congress and the BJP government over the deaths and the condition of healthcare and basic services in the state’s tribal belt.