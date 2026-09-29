Rahul to meet families of children who died from diseases in MP

Bhopal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh on October 1 and meet the families of more than 30 children who have died due to suspected infectious diseases in the last few months, his party’s state unit said on Tuesday.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari, in a post on social media platform ‘X’, announced Gandhi’s visit, saying the deaths of innocent children in the tribal-dominated district have raised serious questions about the healthcare system and administrative accountability of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

He questioned how long will children from poor and tribal families in Madhya Pradesh suffer due to apathy and inefficiency of the administration under the BJP rule.

‘The govt must answer’

Patwari demanded answers from the Madhya Pradesh government as to why tribals are struggling for even basic amenities, better healthcare, and equal opportunities for development.

“The government must answer many such questions! An impartial investigation into the deaths of children must be conducted and responsibility must be fixed! With this pain, compassion, and demand for justice, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, is coming to Balaghat on October 1st!” the former state minister said.

Gandhi’s visit to Madhya Pradesh will strengthen the voice demanding rights, dignity, and justice for the deprived and exploited tribal community, he maintained.

“Our resolve is clear: justice for the tribal community, justice for the affected families, and fixing accountability on those responsible (for child deaths),” the MPCC president asserted.

HC sought response from MP govt

It may be noted that the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur recently sought a response from the state government on the deaths of more than 30 children in Balaghat district, allegedly due to infectious diseases.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vivek Rushia and Justice Pradeep Mittal, while hearing a PIL on the matter, issued notices to Health and Women and Child Development Departments, Balaghat Collector, and others.

The PIL alleges inadequate treatment for children and claims that approximately 400 children are being treated in a hospital with a 50-bed capacity.

It alleged that yellowish, contaminated water is flowing from handpumps in the affected areas of Balaghat and that children and women have not received nutritious food on time for several months.

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), also visited Balaghat a few days ago and slammed the government over the deaths of tribal children.