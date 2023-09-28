Rahul Gandhi now visits furniture market in Delhi, interacts with workers

According to party leaders, during his visit to Kirti Nagar furniture market, Gandhi interacted with the workers and the carpenters of the area.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th September 2023 5:06 pm IST

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who surprised the porters at the Anand Vihar Railway Terminal station recently, on Thursday dropped in at a furniture market in the national capital and interacted with the carpenters.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, “Today I went to Asia’s largest furniture market located in Kirtinagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists – experts at carving strength and beauty! We talked a lot, got to know a little about his skills and tried to learn a little.”

According to party leaders, during his visit to Kirti Nagar furniture market, Gandhi interacted with the workers and the carpenters of the area.

MS Education Academy

The photographs of the Congress leader visiting the market was shared by Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas B.V. on his official X handle.

In his post, Srinivas said, “When mass leader Rahul Gandhi reached Asia’s largest furniture market located in Kirtinagar, Delhi.. During this time he met hard working carpenter brothers. Bharat Jodo journey continues.”

Also Read
BJP decimated in Telangana, Congress will probably win: Rahul Gandhi

On September 21, Rahul Gandhi visited porters at Anand Vihar Railway station to understand their issues.

During his visit, he interacted with them, donned the red shirt and carried luggage on his head.

The Congress leader, in the last few months, has surprised everybody with his visits among people.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Bengali Market, Jama Masjid area to have food and then visited Mukherjee Nagar area to interact with the UPSC aspirants.

He had also visited Delhi University’s PG men’s hostel and shared a meal with the students and then took a truck ride from Haryana’s Murthal to Ambala to understand their pain.

The Congress leader had also visited the farm lands during the paddy sowing season and interacted with farmers in Haryana’s Sonepat, visited bike mechanic shops in Delhi’s Karol Bagh area, and Azadpur Mandi amid skyrocketing prices of vegetables.

He had also invited the farmers of Sonepat and a vegetable vendor Rameshwar separately over for lunch at his residence here.

Recently he also undertook motorcycle rides in Ladakh, Leh and Kargil region to interact with the people.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 28th September 2023 5:06 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button