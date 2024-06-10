Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka’s event to thank voters shifted from Amethi to Raebareli

The event to thank the voters will be held on the Bhuemau Guest House premises in Raebareli on Tuesday instead of Amethi

Congress senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)

Amethi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s proposed event in Amethi on Tuesday to thank the voters has been moved to neighbouring Raebareli, office bearers of the party said.

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi defeated Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh in the Rae Bareli constituency while Congress’ Kishori Lal Sharma wrested the Amethi seat from Union minister Smriti Irani.

The event to thank the voters will be held on the Bhuemau Guest House premises in Raebareli on Tuesday instead of Amethi, the Congress’ Amethi district unit chief Pradeep Singhal said, adding the decision was taken to avoid the scorching heat.

Singhal said that along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, newly elected Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma will also be present in this programme.

