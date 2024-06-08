Rahul Gandhi to keep Raebareli seat, to resign from Wayanad: Sources

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won both seats, Wayanad in Kerala and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, with thumping margins.

However, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which allows a person to contest from a maximum of two constituencies, asserts that the candidate can only retain one seat.

Speaking with PTI, the former Lok Sabha secretary general and constitutional expert PDT Achari said that any candidate who wins from two seats will have to forego one within 14 days of the election results, and if the candidate fails to resign, they may face the danger of losing both seats.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Gandhi may decide to retain the Raebareli seat and is expected to resign from the Wayanad seat. The decision on the matter is expected by June 17.

On Saturday, June 8, the CWC held a meeting to discuss whether Rahul Gandhi should keep the Raebareli or Wayanad seat.

India Today reported that several MPs, including Kodikkunnil Suresh from Kerala, argued for him to keep the Wayanad seat, while other MPs vehemently wished for him to keep the Raebareli seat.

Since 1952, Congress has represented Raebareli, except for three terms.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the Raebarelli constituency from 2004 to 2019, and in the 2024 elections, she passed the bastion to her son Rahul.

In Raebareli, Rahul Gandhi defeated the BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 3.9 lakh votes, while in Wayanad, he defeated the CPI’s Annie Raja with over 3.6 lakh votes.

Sources suggest that Rahul Gandhi and his mother and sister are expected to visit Raebarelli next week.