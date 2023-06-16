Rahul Gandhi ‘questions’ PM Modi’s ‘silence’ on Manipur violence

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on Manipur violence, hours after Priyanka Gandhi hit out at the Centre for failing to restore peace in the strife-torn State.

He accused PM Modi of “failing India” after nine people were killed in fresh violence in the state.

“BJP’s politics of hatred has burnt Manipur for over 40 days leaving more than a hundred people dead. The PM has failed India and is completely silent. An all-party delegation must be sent to the state to end this cycle of violence & restore peace. Let’s shut this ‘Nafrat ka Bazaar’ and open a ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ in every heart in Manipur,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Former MP said that an all-party delegation must be sent to the state to end this cycle of violence & restore peace.

Nine people were killed and 10 others injured in fresh violence in Manipur on Wednesday. The state has seen ethnic violence since last month.

“The situation in Manipur is very distressing, and it is deeply disheartening to see that the Central government is not taking immediate measures to ensure the safety of the people of Manipur and the restoration of peace,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Manipur government has extended the internet ban in the state until June 15 in view of the prevailing situation.

Home Minister Amit Shah visited Manipur for four days from May 29 and announced a series of measures to restore peace in the state.

He held meetings with Chief Minister N Biren Singh, leaders of various political parties, civil society, women and tribal groups and senior officials.

Shah had announced that a peace committee would be formed in the state.

Manipur has seen violence since early May following clashes during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

The Manipur High Court had asked the state government to consider including the Meitei community in Scheduled Tribes (STs) list.