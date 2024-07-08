Rahul Gandhi reaches Imphal, leaves for Churachandpur

Published: 8th July 2024 2:32 pm IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Imphal: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Imphal airport from Silchar airport after visiting relief camps in Jiribam district.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha then left for Churachandpur by road.

He will visit relief camps in Churachandpur where people displaced by the ethnic violence are staying.

Gandhi was accompanied by state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra and CLP leader O Ibobi Singh.

“Rahul Gandhi’s visit aims at providing support to people and to assess the situation on the ground. His visit reflects the party’s commitment to address the concerns of those affected by the recent violence,” Meghachandra told reporters.

