Rahul Gandhi seeks time from ED citing mother’s illness

Published: 16th June 2022 9:58 pm IST
ED summons Sonia, Rahul in National Herald case
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his ongoing questioning in the National Herald case for which he was summoned for the fourth day this week on Friday.

Rahul Gandhi, who wrote to the ED saying that he has to look after his mother Sonia Gandhi who is hospitalised due to Covid related complications, requested the probe agency to resume his questionning on Monday instead of Friday.

For last three days, Rahul Gandhi was grilled for about 30 hours in total by a three-member ED team.

On Wednesday, the Congress leader’s questioning ended at around 10 p.m. but he left the ED headquarters at around 11:45 p.m.

