Rahul Gandhi should be Congress president full-time: DK Shivakumar

Indian National Congress’s Karnataka president DK Shivakumar stated that Rahul Gandhi should be the Congress president in a full-time role.

The senior politician took to Twitter to say, “As I have said earlier as well, Rahul Gandhi should take up the Congress presidency in a full-time role immediately. This is the wish of millions of Congress workers like me.”

As I have said it earlier as well, Sh. Rahul Gandhi should take up the Congress presidency in a full time role immediately.



This is the wish of millions of Congress workers like me.@RahulGandhi @INCIndia — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) March 13, 2022

This comes after the devastating losses the party faced at the five state elections announced earlier this week. Congress failed to win in Punjab, where it previously had a majority.

Party officials had been eyeing Sachin Pilot or Manish Tewari to be the face of the party. But the Gandhi-loyalist Shivakumar opined on Thursday that the family is key for the unity of the Congress party.

“Without the Gandhi family, the Congress party cannot stay united. It is impossible for Congress to survive without the Gandhi family,” Shivakumar told NDTV on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi had resigned as Congress president after the party suffered its second consecutive defeat in the 2019 general elections.