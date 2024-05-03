Rahul Gandhi should have informed people of Wayanad: Annie Raja

Wayanad went to the polls on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Annie Raja
CPI National Federation of Indian Women General Secretary Annie Raja (Photo/ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: With Rahul Gandhi deciding to contest from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency also, his rival in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, Annie Raja of the CPI, slammed him on Thursday, saying he should have revealed this earlier.

“He should have shown the political morality. He should have informed the people of Wayanad about Rae Bareli. It is not acceptable that he kept this away from the people of Wayanad,” said Annie Raja.

She is the wife of the CPI General Secretary D. Raja and was a surprise choice of her party, as CPI is part of the INDIA bloc.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad was a huge surprise and he won with the highest margin of 4.37 lakh votes from Kerala.

