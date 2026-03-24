Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for comparing West Asia crises to COVID

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, March 24, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his COVID-19 reference in his statement to Parliament on the West Asia situation, saying he has forgotten what had happened during the pandemic and the kind of tragedies that had unfolded back then.

Gandhi alleged that India’s foreign policy has become “Modi’s personal foreign policy” which is being considered as a “universal joke”.

Speaking with reporters in the Parliament House complex, Gandhi said, “If the PM is compromised, our foreign policy is compromised.”

Asked about reports of Pakistan being one of the intermediaries between the US-Israel and Iran, and India’s stand on the West Asia crisis, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, “Our foreign policy is PM Modi’s personal foreign policy. You can see the results of this, everybody considers this a universal joke.”

Also Read PM Modi to speak on West Asia conflict in Rajya Sabha today

“US President Donald Trump knows exactly what Mr. Modi can do and what Mr. Modi cannot do. If the PM is compromised, our foreign policy is compromised, it is obvious,” Gandhi said.

“Yesterday he made an irrelevant speech. He is the prime minister of India, he must appear to be as the PM of India, he has no position. It is sad that this would bring harm to people. It is the beginning — LPG, petrol, fertilizer, all these would pose a problem. Modi ji said COVID-like time is coming. He has forgotten what had happened then, how many people had died and what kind of tragedies had unfolded,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi saying "US President Donald Trump knows exactly what Mr. Modi can do and what Mr. Modi cannot do. If the PM is compromised, our foreign policy is compromised, it is obvious"



If the PM is compromised, our foreign policy is compromised, he said… pic.twitter.com/cEHSSEUFz5 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 24, 2026

He alleged that the government has no understanding of such issues.

Gandhi said he would not be able to take part in the all-party meeting on Wednesday on West Asia as he has a programme to attend in Kerala.

“They have called an all-party meeting, there should be a debate, but you have made a structural mistake, you have destroyed the structure and that cannot be corrected. The PM cannot do it, I can give it to you in writing, PM will do what America and Israel say. He will not work in the interest of India and its farmers, he will do as America and Israel say,” Gandhi said.

Modi on Monday said the difficult global conditions caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the Covid pandemic.

“This war has created difficult global conditions that may persist for a long time. Hence, we must remain prepared and united. We faced similar challenges during the Covid crisis with unity. Now again, we must prepare in the same way. With patience, restraint, and calmness, we must face every challenge-that is our identity, that is our strength.

“At the same time, we must remain vigilant and cautious. Those who try to exploit the situation will attempt to spread falsehoods, but we must not let them succeed,” Modi had said.

In his statement in Lok Sabha, Modi had also addressed concerns related to the impact on fuel, fertilisers, national security and other areas in India as well on its nationals residing in the West Asia region, detailing steps taken by the government to ensure that “ordinary families face as little trouble as possible”, and said a unanimous voice should go out to the world from India’s Parliament on this crisis.

Reaffirming India’s unwavering commitment to humanity and peace, the prime minister said the dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to resolution and every Indian effort is directed at de-escalation and the cessation of hostilities.