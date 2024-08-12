Rahul Gandhi speaking China’s language: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday, August 12, attacked Congress MP and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi, saying that Gandhi is “speaking” the language of China. Bandi Sanjay was referring to the crisis in Bangladesh after protests against the government led to ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing.

Participating in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra’ in Karimnagar district by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Bandi Sanjay Kumar took a dig at the Congress also and said, “The Congress did not abrogate article 370 for these many years since it wanted to project the state to be different from India. It was only done after the Narendra Modi government took the initiative.”

Bandi Sanjay further accused Congress of “distorting” the ideals of the architect of India’s constitution BR Ambedkar, and blamed former Prime Minister Nehru for the partition of India and Pakistan. “The wounds of the partition were inflicted on us due to Nehru’s anarchy,” Kumar remarked.

Speaking of the Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra, Kumar said, “The yatra is a symbol of self-respect for all of us. It is a means to commemorate the sacrifices of nobles. I request the youth to display the national flag on their social media profiles. On August 15, everyone should erect the national flag atop their houses”.

Bandi Sanjay is one of the eight BJP MPs who won from Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections that took place earlier this year. He won the seat in 2019 as well, and this time, the former BJP Telangana chief was also rewarded for his win with a Union cabinet post.