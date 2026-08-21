Delhi Police to file FIR over pellet injuries after Rahul’s protest

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will register a first information report (FIR) in connection with pellet injuries suffered by a youth during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar, an official source told news agency PTI on Friday, August 21.

The move comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi staged a dharna at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi, demanding registration of an FIR over pellet injuries allegedly suffered by protesters during the CJP-led demonstrations.

“We will be registering an FIR in the matter,” the source said.

The Congress leader was accompanied by Sahil Lochab, who was reportedly injured by pellets during the protest.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi continues to remain at the DCP Office at Parliament Street Police Station.



He is here with Sahil Lochav, who suffered pellet gun injuries during the Jantar Mantar students' protest last month. Rahul Gandhi is insisting that an FIR be… pic.twitter.com/4NJRyJuYlq — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2026

Gandhi reached the police station along with party leaders and supporters and sought action against those responsible for the injuries.

After his demand was not accepted, he went to the Parliament Street police station and met Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sachin Sharma before staging a sit-in.

He demanded that the Delhi Police register an FIR into the incident and investigate the circumstances under which protesters were injured during the July 20 protest.

The Congress has been raising concerns over the alleged use of pellets during the demonstration and has sought accountability from the authorities.

Gandhi’s dharna at the police station came amid the ongoing political dispute over the July 20 protest and the injuries suffered by participants.