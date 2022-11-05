Rahul Gandhi sued for using KGF-2 song in Bharat Jodo Yatra

MRT Music, based in Bengaluru, has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Srinate, and Jairam Ramesh.

The company claims that the Congress used songs from the South Indian superhit film KGF 2 that it produced without permission to create marketing videos for the Bharat Jodo Yatra starring Gandhi.

MRT Music claimed in its complaint that it spent a lot of money to get the rights to the songs in KGF 2 in Hindi.

Under sections 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and Section 63 of the Copyrights Act, 1957, a FIR has been filed against the party in general and the three Congress leaders.

“The INC has created a video by unlawfully downloading and synchronising and broadcasting the songs pertaining to the movie KGF – Chapter 2 in Hindi and portraying it to be owned by the INC. They have also used a logo namely ‘Bharath Jodo Yatra’ in the said video and have broadcast the same on their official social media handles,” the media communication from the music label read.