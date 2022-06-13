Rahul Gandhi summoned by Enforcement Directorate: Congress Protest

Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 13th June 2022 1:14 pm IST
New Delhi: Congress activists stage a protest against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, outside AICC office in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda being detained during a protest at AICC office, after party leader Rahul Gandhi was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for ED office after being summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard as Congress activists stage a protest against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, outside AICC office in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Jammu: Congress workers stage a protest over summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case by ED, in Jammu, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress activists stage a protest against summoning of party leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, outside AICC office in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

