Rahul Gandhi supports demand for BC census in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) OBC Dept Chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud informed that Rahul Gandhi has expressed full support to the caste-based census in Telangana on Saturday.

“Rahul Gandhi Ji’s support has strengthened our resolve to pressurise the Telangana government for conducting a caste-based census,” Srikanth Goud said in a media statement.

Srikanth Goud said that a caste-based was the only way to end the discrimination being faced by the Backward Class communities.

He said that the census would provide a scientific basis for identifying economic, social and educational problems faced by each community among BCs. “It will facilitate the governments, both at the Centre and in Telangana, to provide adequate reservations in jobs, education and other matters to the most deprived and deserving communities.”

“Rahul Gandhi Ji has clearly stated that no community should face any discrimination or injustice. Every deserving person must get equal opportunities in jobs, education and other welfare programmes. A proper caste-based census will provide the relevant data which will help in the formulation of correct policies for all BC communities,” he said.

Srikanth Goud reminded that the TPCC OBC Dept has been making representation to various authorities in Telangana demanding BC Census.

Rahul Gandhi’s support for the demand will boost the efforts of Congress in this regard. He said BCs were not getting their due share in jobs and education in Telangana due to lack of caste-based data.

“We will now intensify our efforts to get our demand for the BC census accepted by the state government,” he said.