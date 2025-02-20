Rahul Gandhi targets Modi government over inflation

Raebareli: Congress leader and Leader of opposituion in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP government at the Centre of diverting attention from real issues and promoting capitalists.

Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency, first visited the Hanuman temple at Churuva border. After spending some time at the temple, he proceeded towards Bachhrawan.

At Bachhrawan, the former Congress president addressed a party workers’ conference and urged them to maintain a stronghold at the booth level.

“Inflation has risen significantly, and the BJP government is only promoting capitalists,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, some BJP workers claimed they have been placed under house arrest during Gandhi’s visit.

BJP mandal president Pravesh Verma alleged, “Along with 25 workers, we have been confined to the nagar panchayat office. It is the MP’s responsibility to stay here, listen to the problems of the people, and resolve them because the people of Raebareli elected him as their representative.

“Rahul Gandhi is not paying attention to the public,” he charged.

However, there was no confirmation from the police about the house arrest.