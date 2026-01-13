Rahul Gandhi to attend school event in TN’s Gudalur

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is scheduled to attend the function at 3.15 pm during his private visit to the state.

Udhagamandalam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of St Thomas English High School, Gudalur in Nilgiris district, on Tuesday, the party sources said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is scheduled to attend the function at 3.15 pm during his private visit to the state. The Congress has not organised any political rally during his brief trip.

He is expected to arrive in the evening past 3 pm from Mysuru and leave around 4.30 pm. He is likely to participate in a Pongal (harvest) festival celebration too.

