Rahul Gandhi to spend an hour at Gandhi Ideology Centre at Bowenpally tomorrow

Hyderabad: Leader of opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Begumpet airport at 5 pm on Tuesday evening, November 5, after which he will be heading to Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally to attend the state level consultations meeting on caste census there from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Also Read Telangana Govt constitutes dedicated commission on BC quota for local body polls

The meeting commences at 3 pm, which will be attended by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, among others.

Rahul Gandhi will be spending an additional half an hour there, before boarding his special flight to Delhi at 7.10 pm from Begumpet airport.