Rahul Gandhi to spend an hour at Gandhi Ideology Centre at Bowenpally tomorrow

Rahul Gandhi will be attending the state level consultations meeting on caste census at Gandhi Ideology Centre from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm tomorrow evening

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 4th November 2024 9:56 pm IST
LOP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to visit Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally on Tuesday evening to attend state level consultation meeting on caste census.

Hyderabad: Leader of opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Begumpet airport at 5 pm on Tuesday evening, November 5, after which he will be heading to Gandhi Ideology Centre in Bowenpally to attend the state level consultations meeting on caste census there from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

The meeting commences at 3 pm, which will be attended by chief minister A Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, among others.

Rahul Gandhi will be spending an additional half an hour there, before boarding his special flight to Delhi at 7.10 pm from Begumpet airport.

