Telangana Govt constitutes dedicated commission on BC quota for local body polls

Hyderabad: State government has constituted a dedicated commission to conduct contemporaneous rigorous empirical enquiry into the nature and implications of the backward classes quota in the local body elections.

The dedicated commission is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the state government, preferably within a month, as per GO Ms No 49 issued by B Venkatesham, principal secretary, Backward Classes department on Monday.

Retired IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao has been appointed to head the commission, with B Saidulu, secretary, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) acting as the secretary of the commission.

