Rahul Gandhi to unveil Chhatrapati Shivaji statue in Kolhapur on Oct 4

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will unveil a statue of the legendary warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Kolhapur, during his two-day visit to Maharashtra on October 4-5, party leaders said here on Monday.

After reaching Kolhapur on Friday (October 4), he is scheduled to inaugurate Chhatrapati’s grand, full-length figurine at Kasba Bawada in the evening, besides several other engagements during his two-day trip to the erstwhile royal kingdom, said Congress Leader in Maharashtra Legislative Council Satej Bunty Patil.

That evening, Rahul Gandhi will attend a special cultural programme with a performance by over 2001 artists, besides 1,000 people who shall be present attired in costumes depicting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, at the Kasba Bawada Pavilion grounds.

The mammoth play would highlight the contribution of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Indian history, the stories of his valour and conquests for the awareness of the new generations, said Patil.

On October 5, Rahul Gandhi will visit and pay his respects at the samadhi of the late social reformer Chhatrapati Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj (1874-1922) in Kolhapur, which has recently undergone a major revamp of around Rs 10 crore.

Later, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha would participate in and address an Honour Constitution Conference in the presence of 1,000 top political leaders, representatives of scores of non-governmental organisations, religious groups and other invitees, plus interact with the attendees.

These events shall be attended by All India Congress Committee General Secretary Ramesh Chennithala, state party chief Nana F. Patole, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislature Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, ex-Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, said Kolhapur MP, Chhatrapati Shrimant Shahu Maharaj.

Responding to a question on whether there will be “incoming” from other parties when top party leaders converge in Kolhapur, Patil said that “the Congress is already houseful” ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, he said that those who wish to join the party are always welcome as the Maha Vikas Aghadi is committed to justice for all and progress of the state.

Present at the media briefing were Congress legislators Raju J. Awale, Jayshree C. Jadhav, Jayant D. Asgaonkar and other bigwigs from Kolhapur.