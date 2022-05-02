Rahul Gandhi to visit Osmania University despite no permission

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will go ahead with his plans to visit Osmania University here on May 7 despite the authorities denying permission for the same, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Member of Parliament Uttam Kumar Reddy declared that Rahul Gandhi will visit the campus and interact with students to know their problems.

He and several other leaders condemned the denial of permission by the university administration.

He also slammed Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government for denying permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit. “When BJP leaders can visit Osmania University and address meetings and when birthdays of KCR and KTR can be celebrated, why can’t our leader visit the campus. Is it the property of CM KCR,” he asked.

He argued that the visit by Rahul Gandhi is not political in nature as he plans to go around the hostels and mess and interact with students to know about the problem of unemployment.

State Congress chief Revanth Reddy said since Osmania University played a key role in first and second phase of Telangana movement, Rahul Gandhi is keen to visit the campus to interact with students and gather details. “Why is KCR scared?” he asked.

Congress spokesperson Dr Dasoju Sravan also slammed the KCR government for denying permission for Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with students in Osmania University campus. “Why is KCR and KTR company fearing Rahul Gandhi so much,” he asked.

Sravan alleged that the TRS government has been stooping to new lows with arrests of NSUI and Youth Congress members. He challenged TRS Working President and minister K.T. Rama Rao to an open discussion in front of Arts College, on the issue of students and unemployed youth of Telangana.

“It is absolutely shameful that the TRS government has denied permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Osmania University. KCR, KTR and company should remember that it was because of Congress President Sonia Gandhi that Telangana state was achieved and all the power being enjoyed by KCR and his family is because of her. Forgetting everything, how can they deny permission to Soniaji’s son, when he wanted to visit OU to know about students and unemployed youth’s problems?” he questioned.

Earlier in the day, when NSUI and Youth Congress activists held protests at Osmania University and Ministers Quarters, Banjara Hills, they were arrested. Police even took TPCC Working President T. Jagga Reddy into preventive custody, when he visited Banjara Police Station to inquire about the arrest of NSUI activists.

Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Telangana on May 6 and 7. He will attend a public meeting at Warangal on May 6. He is scheduled to hold a meeting with party leaders at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on May 7. He will also meet family members of some Telangana martyrs.